Lehigh squares off against Lafayette in Patriot Tournament

Lafayette Leopards (9-22, 7-11 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (16-13, 11-7 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lehigh -3; over/under is 129 BOTTOM LINE: The Lehigh Mountain Hawks square off against the Lafayette Leopards in the Patriot Tournament. The Mountain Hawks’ record in Patriot games is 11-7, and their record is 5-6 against non-conference opponents. Lehigh is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Leopards are 7-11 against Patriot teams. Lafayette is 2-15 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 14.9 points for the Mountain Hawks. Evan Taylor is averaging 14.4 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Leo O’Boyle is scoring 11.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Leopards. Josh Rivera is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 60.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

