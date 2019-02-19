American (13-12, 7-7) vs. Lafayette (9-16, 6-8)

Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over American. In its last five wins against the Eagles, Lafayette has won by an average of 8 points. American’s last win in the series came on Jan. 18, 2017, a 71-57 victory.

STEPPING UP: Lafayette’s Justin Jaworski has averaged 14.4 points while Alex Petrie has put up 14.3 points. For the Eagles, Sa’eed Nelson has averaged 19.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists while Sam Iorio has put up 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Nelson has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all American field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 36 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Lafayette is 0-7 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 9-9 when it scores at least 67.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Leopards have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. Lafayette has 56 assists on 77 field goals (72.7 percent) across its past three outings while American has assists on 53 of 86 field goals (61.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lafayette has made 9.4 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Patriot League teams. The Leopards have averaged 11 3-pointers per game over their four-game winning streak.

