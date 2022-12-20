Lafayette takes on La Salle, looks to break 7-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lafayette Leopards (1-11) at La Salle Explorers (5-6) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette is looking to break its seven-game skid with a win against La Salle. The Explorers are 4-2 on their home court. La Salle is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points. The Leopards are 0-9 on the road. Lafayette ranks ninth in the Patriot with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by CJ Fulton averaging 4.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Nickelberry is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, while averaging 11.8 points. Khalil Brantley is shooting 39.4% and averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games for La Salle.

Fulton is averaging 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Leopards. Leo O’Boyle is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Leopards: 1-9, averaging 59.2 points, 26.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

