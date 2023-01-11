Lafayette takes on Navy following O'Boyle's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lafayette Leopards (3-14, 1-3 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (8-8, 1-3 Patriot) Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Navy -6; over/under is 128.5 BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette visits the Navy Midshipmen after Leo O’Boyle scored 24 points in Lafayette’s 74-67 overtime victory over the Bucknell Bison.

The Midshipmen are 5-2 on their home court. Navy is third in the Patriot with 15.7 assists per game led by Daniel Deaver averaging 3.1.

The Leopards are 1-3 in conference games. Lafayette ranks ninth in the Patriot shooting 33.7% from downtown. O’Boyle leads the Leopards shooting 42.5% from 3-point range.

The Midshipmen and Leopards square off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deaver is averaging 11.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

O’Boyle is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Leopards. CJ Fulton is averaging 11.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Leopards: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 25.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

