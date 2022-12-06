Lafayette takes on Princeton, aims to stop 4-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lafayette Leopards (1-8) at Princeton Tigers (6-2) Princeton, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Princeton -12.5; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette aims to break its four-game skid with a victory against Princeton. The Tigers are 1-1 in home games. Princeton is 2-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Leopards are 0-7 in road games. Lafayette is ninth in the Patriot shooting 33.7% from deep. Eric Sondberg leads the Leopards shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tosan Evbuomwan is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Matt Allocco is averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 55.1% for Princeton.

Leo O’Boyle is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 13.6 points. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 12.3 points for Lafayette.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

