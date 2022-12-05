Lafayette takes on Princeton on 4-game skid

Lafayette Leopards (1-8) at Princeton Tigers (6-2)
The Leopards have gone 0-7 away from home. Lafayette is ninth in the Patriot shooting 33.7% from deep. Eric Sondberg leads the Leopards shooting 100% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tosan Evbuomwan is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Blake Peters is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Princeton.
Leo O’Boyle is averaging 13.6 points for the Leopards. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 12.3 points for Lafayette.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.