Lafayette visits Colgate after Smith's 21-point game

Lafayette Leopards (7-15, 5-4 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (15-7, 9-0 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hosts the Lafayette Leopards after Braeden Smith scored 21 points in Colgate’s 64-51 victory over the Boston University Terriers. The Raiders have gone 6-2 in home games. Colgate has a 6-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Leopards are 5-4 in Patriot play. Lafayette has a 2-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Raiders and Leopards match up Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Richardson is averaging 14.4 points, five assists and 2.3 steals for the Raiders. Smith is averaging 12.1 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Colgate.

CJ Fulton is averaging 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and two steals for the Leopards. Leo O’Boyle is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Leopards: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

