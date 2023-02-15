Lafayette visits Perry and Loyola (MD)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lafayette Leopards (9-18, 7-7 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (9-18, 4-10 Patriot) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola (MD) -1.5; over/under is 123.5 BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) hosts the Lafayette Leopards after Deon Perry scored 28 points in Loyola (MD)’s 91-82 win over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Greyhounds have gone 5-6 in home games. Loyola (MD) has a 4-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Leopards are 7-7 in Patriot play. Lafayette is 5-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Jones is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Perry is averaging 11.0 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Leo O’Boyle is scoring 11.8 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Leopards. CJ Fulton is averaging 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for Lafayette.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Leopards: 6-4, averaging 59.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article