Lafayette visits Rucker and Army

Lafayette Leopards (9-19, 7-8 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (14-14, 8-7 Patriot) West Point, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Army plays the Lafayette Leopards after Jalen Rucker scored 23 points in Army’s 93-86 loss to the Colgate Raiders. The Black Knights are 8-4 in home games. Army ranks fourth in the Patriot shooting 36.5% from downtown, led by Jaden Ellis shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Leopards are 7-8 in conference play. Lafayette gives up 64.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleton Benson is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 11.7 points. Rucker is shooting 44.6% and averaging 16.0 points over the past 10 games for Army.

Leo O’Boyle is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Leopards. CJ Fulton is averaging 10.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Leopards: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

