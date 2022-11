BOTTOM LINE: Saint John’s (NY) hosts the Lafayette Leopards after David Jones scored 21 points in Saint John’s (NY)’s 97-72 win over the Merrimack Warriors.

Saint John’s (NY) went 17-15 overall a season ago while going 13-7 at home. The Red Storm averaged 79.6 points per game last season, 37.8 in the paint, 17.8 off of turnovers and 15.6 on fast breaks.