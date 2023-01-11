Lafayette wins 59-50 against Navy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Kyle Jenkins scored 19 points as Lafayette beat Navy 59-50 on Wednesday night.
The Midshipmen (8-9, 1-4) were led in scoring by Daniel Deaver, who finished with 15 points. Navy also got 11 points from Patrick Dorsey. Sean Yoder also put up eight points and nine rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Saturday. Lafayette hosts Holy Cross and Navy travels to play Loyola (MD).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.