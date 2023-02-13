Lairy and the Miami (OH) RedHawks visit conference foe Toledo

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-17, 2-10 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (19-6, 10-2 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Mekhi Lairy and the Miami (OH) RedHawks visit Rayj Dennis and the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday. The Rockets have gone 10-1 at home. Toledo is 2-0 in one-possession games. The RedHawks have gone 2-10 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dante Maddox Jr. averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Dennis is averaging 18.9 points and 5.7 assists over the past 10 games for Toledo.

Morgan Safford is averaging 15.4 points and six rebounds for the RedHawks. Lairy is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 9-1, averaging 81.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

RedHawks: 2-8, averaging 73.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

