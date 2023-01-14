Lairy leads Miami (OH) against Ball State after 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-9, 1-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (11-5, 2-1 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -10; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits the Ball State Cardinals after Mekhi Lairy scored 20 points in Miami (OH)’s 91-80 win against the Buffalo Bulls.

The Cardinals have gone 6-0 at home. Ball State is eighth in the MAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Jarron Coleman averaging 3.3.

The RedHawks are 1-2 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) ranks fourth in the MAC with 14.2 assists per game led by Lairy averaging 4.3.

The Cardinals and RedHawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Payton Sparks is shooting 61.5% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Lairy averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Anderson Mirambeaux is shooting 49.3% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

