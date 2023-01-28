Lakhin and Cincinnati host No. 3 Houston

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cincinnati Bearcats (14-7, 5-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (19-2, 7-1 AAC) Houston; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -13.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits the No. 3 Houston Cougars after Viktor Lakhin scored 22 points in Cincinnati's 75-68 loss to the Memphis Tigers. The Cougars have gone 11-2 in home games. Houston is fourth in the AAC scoring 75.4 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Bearcats have gone 5-3 against AAC opponents. Cincinnati is 1-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Shead is averaging nine points, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cougars. Marcus Sasser is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Landers Nolley II is scoring 15.5 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Bearcats. David Dejulius is averaging 14.1 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

