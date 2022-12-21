Lakhin scores 18; Cincinnati knocks off Detroit Mercy 72-54

CINCINNATI — Viktor Lakhin scored 18 points as Cincinnati beat Detroit Mercy 72-54 on Wednesday night.
Lakhin also contributed 15 rebounds and three steals for the Bearcats (9-4). Landers Nolley II added 11 points while going 5 of 13 (1 for 6 from distance), and he also had nine rebounds. Mika Adams-Woods was 4 of 9 shooting (1 for 5 from distance) to finish with 11 points.
Gerald Liddell finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds and two steals for the Titans (5-8). In addition, Damezi Anderson had 11 points and six rebounds.
Cincinnati led Detroit Mercy 37-28 at the half, with Lakhin (10 points) their high scorer before the break. Cincinnati outscored Detroit Mercy in the second half by nine points, with Nolley scoring a team-high nine points after halftime.
