Lakhin's 17 lead Cincinnati past La Salle 78-60

CINCINNATI — Viktor Lakhin had 17 points in Cincinnati’s 78-60 win against La Salle on Saturday.
The Explorers (5-6) were led in scoring by Josh Nickelberry, who finished with 15 points. La Salle also got 12 points and seven assists from Khalil Brantley. Anwar Gill also had nine points.
Cincinnati led La Salle 40-23 at the half, with Davenport (11 points) their high scorer before the break. Cincinnati outscored La Salle by one point over the final half, while Lakhin led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.
