Zach Nutall hit a 3-pointer with 22 seconds to play and, after a Cardinals turnover, made a layup three seconds later to make it 69-all but Sullivan made 1-of-2 free throws with 1.4 second left.
Kasen Harrison had 15 points for Lamar. Anderson Kopp added 13 points. Lincoln Smith had 11 points.
Nutall had 30 points and eight rebounds for the Bearkats (19-9). Tristan Ikpe added 10 rebounds. Javion May had eight rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.