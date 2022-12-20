Lamar Cardinals face the Pacific Tigers on 3-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pacific Tigers (6-8) at Lamar Cardinals (4-8) Beaumont, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lamar -10; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: Lamar enters the matchup against Pacific as losers of three in a row. The Cardinals have gone 3-2 in home games. Lamar is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 3-2 in road games. Pacific ranks third in the WCC shooting 39.3% from deep. Greydon Edwards leads the Tigers shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Hamilton is averaging 10.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Cardinals. Nate Calmese is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Tyler Beard is averaging 10.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Tigers. Jordan Ivy-Curry is averaging 11.2 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the last 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

