Lamar hosts Harrell and Texas State

Texas State Bobcats (4-3) at Lamar Cardinals (3-4)
The Bobcats are 2-2 on the road. Texas State averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Calmese is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.1 points for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 12.7 points for Lamar.
Harrell is averaging 19.7 points for the Bobcats. Tyler Morgan is averaging 10.4 points and six rebounds for Texas State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.