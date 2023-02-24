Lamar hosts Johnson and New Orleans

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Orleans Privateers (9-18, 6-10 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (9-20, 5-11 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the Lamar Cardinals after Jordan Johnson scored 26 points in New Orleans’ 88-82 win over the Nicholls State Colonels. The Cardinals have gone 6-8 in home games. Lamar averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Privateers are 6-10 against conference opponents. New Orleans is 2-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Calmese is averaging 17.3 points for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Johnson is averaging 17.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Privateers. Tyson Jackson is averaging 11.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Privateers: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article