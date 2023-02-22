Lamar hosts SE Louisiana after Anderson's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SE Louisiana Lions (15-13, 9-6 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (9-19, 5-10 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits the Lamar Cardinals after Boogie Anderson scored 24 points in SE Louisiana’s 78-76 overtime win against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions. The Cardinals have gone 6-7 in home games. Lamar ranks sixth in the Southland at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.3 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Lions are 9-6 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Calmese averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Chris Pryor is shooting 43.1% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Lamar.

Anderson is shooting 49.1% and averaging 13.8 points for the Lions. Nick Caldwell is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

