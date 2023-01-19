Lamar hosts Tennyson and Texas A&M-CC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-7, 4-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (5-13, 1-4 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lamar -12.5; over/under is 147 BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC faces the Lamar Cardinals after Trey Tennyson scored 28 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 97-79 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Cardinals are 4-4 on their home court. Lamar is ninth in the Southland scoring 68.2 points while shooting 42.4% from the field.

The Islanders have gone 4-1 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinals and Islanders face off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Calmese averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Chris Pryor is shooting 37.9% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Isaac Mushila is shooting 55.1% and averaging 14.0 points for the Islanders. Ross Williams is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

