WINLESS WHEN: The Huskies are 0-8 when they score 79 points or fewer and 2-0 when they exceed 79 points. The Cardinals are 0-8 when allowing 66 or more points and 2-1 when holding opponents below 66.
STREAK STATS: Houston Baptist has lost its last six road games, scoring 66 points, while allowing 88.3 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist as a team has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Southland teams.
___
___
