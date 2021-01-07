Houston Baptist (2-8, 1-1) vs. Lamar (2-9, 1-2)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar looks for its fourth straight win over Houston Baptist at Montagne Center. The last victory for the Huskies at Lamar was a 75-68 win on Feb. 25, 2017.

SQUAD LEADERS: Pedro Castro is averaging 13 points and 7.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Huskies. Za-Ontay Boothman is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 13.4 points per game. The Cardinals have been led by Avery Sullivan, who is averaging 10.3 points and 7.6 rebounds.CLUTCH CASTRO: Castro has connected on 54.5 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also made 84.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Huskies are 0-8 when they score 79 points or fewer and 2-0 when they exceed 79 points. The Cardinals are 0-8 when allowing 66 or more points and 2-1 when holding opponents below 66.

STREAK STATS: Houston Baptist has lost its last six road games, scoring 66 points, while allowing 88.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist as a team has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Southland teams.

