SLIPPING AT 66: Lamar is 0-9 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 3-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.
STREAK STATS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has lost its last four road games, scoring 55.5 points, while allowing 70 per game.
STINGY DEFENSE: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has held opposing teams to 66 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Southland teams. The Islanders have allowed just 62.2 points per game over their last five games.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.