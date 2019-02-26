Houston Baptist (10-15, 6-8) vs. Lamar (16-12, 9-6)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar looks for its sixth straight conference win against Houston Baptist. Lamar’s last Southland loss came against the Abilene Christian Wildcats 75-64 on Feb. 6. Houston Baptist came up short in a 119-113 overtime game at Sam Houston State in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Lamar’s Josh Nzeakor has averaged 14.7 points and 7.6 rebounds while Nick Garth has put up 16.1 points. For the Huskies, Ian DuBose has averaged 17.7 points and 6.1 rebounds while Edward Hardt has put up 11.5 points and 5.2 rebounds.

DOMINANT DUBOSE: DuBose has connected on 44.4 percent of the 99 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 70.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 68: Houston Baptist is 0-6 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. Lamar is a perfect 10-0 when it holds opponents to 68 or fewer points and has allowed 65 points per game over its last five.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Huskies have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Cards. Lamar has an assist on 33 of 71 field goals (46.5 percent) across its past three contests while Houston Baptist has assists on 55 of 105 field goals (52.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Lamar defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.6 percent of all possessions, which is the 11th-highest rate in the country. The Houston Baptist offense has turned the ball over on 20.6 percent of its possessions (ranked 296th among Division I teams).

