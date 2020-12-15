THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Southern Miss’s Pierre has attempted 24 3-pointers and connected on 41.7 percent of them, and is 9 for 16 over his last three games.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cards. Lamar has 31 assists on 68 field goals (45.6 percent) over its past three outings while Southern Miss has assists on 47 of 74 field goals (63.5 percent) during its past three games.
LAST FIVE: Southern Miss has scored 61 points and allowed 63.3 points over its last five games. Lamar has managed 56.4 points and given up 70 over its last five.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.