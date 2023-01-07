Lamar takes on SE Louisiana following Calmese's 25-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lamar Cardinals (4-11, 0-2 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (7-8, 1-1 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SE Louisiana -13.5; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: Lamar faces the SE Louisiana Lions after Nate Calmese scored 25 points in Lamar’s 81-55 loss to the New Orleans Privateers.

The Lions have gone 5-1 at home. SE Louisiana ranks seventh in the Southland with 13.3 assists per game led by Boogie Anderson averaging 4.2.

The Cardinals are 0-2 in Southland play. Lamar is fifth in the Southland with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Cody Pennebaker averaging 3.5.

The Lions and Cardinals face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lions. Christian Agnew is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Calmese is scoring 15.8 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 10.3 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

