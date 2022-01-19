The Cardinals have gone 0-6 against WAC opponents. Lamar has a 1-11 record against teams over .500.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Schofield is averaging 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Cameron Gooden is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games for Dixie State.
C.J. Roberts is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 14.3 points. Kasen Harrison is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Lamar.
LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.
Cardinals: 0-10, averaging 53.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.