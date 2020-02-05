First-place Vermont remains one game ahead of Stony Brook in the conference standings. Stony Brook defeated UMass-Lowell 77-70.

The Catamounts swept the season series, having defeated Maine 59-57 on Jan. 22.

Vermont plays at Hartford on Saturday. Maine plays at Binghamton on Saturday.

