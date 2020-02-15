Sam Sessoms had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Bearcats (8-17, 2-10), who have now lost six games in a row. Pierre Sarr added 10 points. George Tinsley had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Bearcats on the season. Vermont defeated Binghamton 72-53 on Jan. 15. Vermont plays Stony Brook on the road on Thursday. Binghamton takes on UMass Lowell at home on Thursday.

