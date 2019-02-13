BURLINGTON, Vt. — Anthony Lamb had 20 points as Vermont rolled past New Hampshire 73-44 on Wednesday night.

Stef Smith had eight rebounds for Vermont (20-5, 10-1 America East Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Everett Duncan added six rebounds.

New Hampshire scored 18 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Marque Maultsby had 11 points for the Wildcats (3-21, 1-10), who have now lost nine straight games. Nick Guadarrama added 11 points.

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Wildcats for the season. Vermont defeated New Hampshire 73-59 on Jan. 16. Vermont matches up against Hartford on the road on Saturday. New Hampshire plays Stony Brook at home on Saturday.

