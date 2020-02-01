Cameron Healy and Ahmad Clark topped the Great Danes (12-11, 5-3) with 22 points apiece. Healy made 4 of 8 from 3-point range, while Clark nailed 10 of his 11 foul shots. Antonio Rizzuto hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 off the bench. Reserve Romani Hansen had 10 rebounds.
Vermont shot 51% from the floor, 53% from beyond the arc (10 of 19) and made 14 of 19 free throws. Albany shot 45% overall, 46% from distance (12 of 26) and made 17 of 26 foul shots. The Great Danes trailed by two points at halftime before being outscored 39-30 after intermission.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.