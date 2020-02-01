ALBANY, N.Y. — Anthony Lamb poured in a season-high 33 points and Vermont pulled away from Albany in the second half for an 86-75 victory on Saturday.

Lamb made 10 of 17 shots from the floor, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and all 10 of his free throws for the Catamounts (17-6, 7-1 America East Conference). Stef Smith pitched in with 14 points and six assists. Ryan Davis contributed 13 points and six rebounds off the bench, while Ben Shungu tallied 10 points and four assists.