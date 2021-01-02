Zach Nutall, who led the Bearkats in scoring entering the matchup with 20 points per game, was held to only six points on 3-of-11 shooting.
Kevin Johnson had 17 points for the Colonels (2-5), whose losing streak reached five games. Jeremiah Buford added 15 points. Ty Gordon had 15 points.
___
___
