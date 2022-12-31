Lampman leads Oakland against Green Bay after 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Green Bay Phoenix (2-12, 1-2 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-11, 1-2 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -11.5; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts the Green Bay Phoenix after Blake Lampman scored 20 points in Oakland’s 83-61 win against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Golden Grizzlies are 3-2 on their home court. Oakland is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Phoenix are 1-2 in conference play. Green Bay is 0-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keaton Hervey is averaging 13.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Trey Townsend is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Cade Meyer is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Phoenix. Randy Tucker is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 58.7 points, 25.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

