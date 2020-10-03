In the fourth quarter, Lance ran for a score and, after Smith and Winningham connected for another TD, threw to Hunter Luepke for a 32-28 lead. Luepke added the final points on a 13-yard run with under two minutes remaining.
Lance rushed for 143 yards on 15 carries and was 15-of-30 passing for 149 yards.
Smith was 25 of 38 for 226 yards, three scores and two interceptions.
The victory extended the Bison’s win streak to 38, the longest in FCS history, and home win streak to 29, the longest active run in Division I. They will take part in the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s spring season with an eye on winning a 17th national championship.
Central Arkansas (2-1) opted out of a potential spring season with the Southland Conference and is playing a 10-game schedule this fall. The Bears were conference co-champs with Nicholls State last season.
Fan attendance at the usually packed 18,700 capacity Fargodome was limited to players’ families.
