Land and Saint Francis (PA) host Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (16-13, 9-5 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (11-16, 8-6 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (PA) -1; over/under is 156.5 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) faces the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Maxwell Land scored 21 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 93-82 win over the Long Island Sharks.

The Red Flash are 8-4 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is second in the NEC in rebounding averaging 32.0 rebounds. Josh Cohen leads the Red Flash with 8.1 boards.

The Knights have gone 9-5 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson is eighth in the NEC with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Ansley Almonor averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cohen is averaging 21.4 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Red Flash. Land is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Demetre Roberts is averaging 17.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Knights. Almonor is averaging 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

