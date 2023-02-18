Land scores 21 as Saint Francis (PA) beats LIU 93-82

Land was 6 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 7 for 10 from the line for the Red Flash (11-16, 8-6 Northeast Conference). Josh Cohen scored 16 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. Brad McCabe was 4 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.