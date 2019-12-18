Trinity Oliver had the other 3 in Baylor’s 56th consecutive home nonconference win since a loss to UConn in January 2014.

Landrum, whose previous career high was 23 points, missed her only two-point attempt. The previous record for 3s was 13 by Lamar’s Moe Kinard in 2018. Landrum shattered the Baylor mark of nine 3-pointers held by Odyssey Sims and Mandy Hayworth.

Nalyssa Smith was 6 of 6 from the field and finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Jireh Washington led Arkansas State (3-7) with 16 points. The Red Hawks shot just 29% (15 of 52).

Baylor never trailed, opening on a 10-0 run and scoring the last 17 points of the second quarter for a 58-19 halftime lead. An 18-1 run in the fourth quarter helped fuel the final margin of 68 points.

Queen Egbo had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Erin DeGrate scored 11.

BIG PICTURE Arkansas State: The Red Hawks were just 2 of 18 from 3-point range. In their three wins, they shot 45% from beyond the arc. Arkansas State had its lowest-scoring quarter of the season while getting outscored 28-4 in the second.

Baylor: The Lady Bears were playing their only game in a stretch of 25 days. They had the previous two weeks off and are off for almost another two weeks.

UP NEXT

Arkansas State: At Louisiana Tech in final nonconference game on Dec. 29.

Baylor: Hosts Morehead State on Dec. 30 before opening Big 12 play at Oklahoma on Jan. 4.

