FORT WORTH, Texas — Juicy Landrum scored a career-high 23 points, Kalani Brown had 16 points and four blocks and the No. 4 Baylor women went on a huge first-half run before coasting to a 79-55 victory over TCU on Saturday.

The Lady Bears (13-1, 3-0 Big 12) had a 20-0 spurt that started late in the first quarter and covered most of the second, when they outscored the Horned Frogs 19-2 for a 35-11 halftime lead.

It was the 15th time this season Baylor has had a run of at least 10 straight points, including one in each of its three Big 12 games. The Lady Bears beat TCU for the 26th consecutive time, 14 of those since the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12 in 2012-13.

Lauren Cox had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists in coach Kim Mulkey’s 250th Big 12 regular-season win, which came two games after win No. 550 for her at Baylor.

Amy Okonkwo scored 20 points for TCU (11-4, 1-3), which shot 14 percent in the first half (3 of 21) and 34 percent for the game coming off a 38-point loss at Iowa State.

The Horned Frogs have lost three straight since a school-record 11-1 start capped by a win over West Virginia in the 12 opener. It was TCU’s first loss in 10 home games this season.

Landrum, a junior who went to high school in Waco, was 3 of 4 from 3-point range in the second half, when he scored 16 points. She had eight rebounds and five assists. Brown had six rebounds, and Chloe Jackson led Baylor with seven assists.

Baylor: With a couple of days between games and a fairly short trip up I-35 from their Waco campus (100 miles), the Lady Bears looked more rested after citing fatigue in a sluggish home win over Kansas State. Baylor appears to be settling back in coming off the hype of ending then-No. 1 UConn’s 126-game regular-season winning streak on Jan. 3.

TCU: Winning in nonconference hasn’t been a problem in five seasons under coach Raegan Pebley. The three-game Big 12 skid would make it appear that her first winning league record will be difficult. The Horned Frogs had their second 9-9 conference mark under Pebley last season.

Baylor: At Kansas on Wednesday.

TCU: Texas Tech at home Wednesday.

