Landrum sparks Boston U in 96-51 rout of Johnson & Wales

BOSTON — Otto Landrum had 12 points in Boston University’s 96-51 victory over Johnson & Wales (Providence) on Monday night.
Josh Zangerle led the way for the Wildcats (0-1) with 15 points. Aireus Rasberry added 13 points, six rebounds and two steals for Johnson & Wales (Providence). Jontai Williams also had nine points.
NEXT UP
Boston University hosts Hartford in its next matchup on Thursday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.