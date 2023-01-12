Lane and North Alabama host Liberty

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Alabama Lions (9-8, 1-3 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (12-5, 3-1 ASUN) Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -18.5; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama takes on the Liberty Flames after Jacari Lane scored 27 points in North Alabama’s 95-85 overtime loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Flames have gone 9-1 in home games. Liberty is fourth in the ASUN scoring 75.1 points while shooting 47.8% from the field.

The Lions are 1-3 in ASUN play. North Alabama has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Flames and Lions square off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius McGhee is shooting 47.0% and averaging 21.1 points for the Flames. Brody Peebles is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Daniel Ortiz is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 11.9 points. KJ Johnson is shooting 47.1% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

