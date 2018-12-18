NATCHITOCHES, La. — Ishmael Lane scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half, Larry Owens added 14 points with six rebounds, and Northwestern State beat Division III Louisiana College 84-64 on Tuesday night.

DeAndre Love scored 10 points for the Demons (4-8), who turned it over 23 times, but outrebounded the Wildcats 50-35, led by seven boards apiece from Lane and Dalin Williams.

Darian Dixon’s two free throws sparked an 11-4 run and put Northwestern State up for good, 7-6, and the Demons led 29-14 after scoring 12 straight. John Norvel’s layup and jumper and sparked an 11-2 run and the Demons led 48-25 at halftime.

Lashard Powell and Bailey Hardy each hit 3s amid a 19-6 run and the Wildcats closed to 54-44 on Trey Ames’ two free throws. The Demons scored six straight, then 10 straight and led 73-51 on Vonte Ott’s 3 with 9:25 left and were never threatened.

Powell scored 16 points for Louisiana College, which shot 37 percent and turned it over 22 times.

