Hockman completed 17 of 22 passes for 215 yards and three TDs for Middle Tennessee. CJ Windham had five catches for 46 yards and a score.
Muskett threw for 177 yards, completing 25 of 39 passes, with one TD and an interception for the Hawks. Juwon Ferri rushed 18 times for 99 yards. Terrence Greene Jr. had five receptions for 71 yards.
Monmouth ran 20 more plays than the Blue Raiders, but they had four turnovers, losing three fumbles.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25