Lanford, Florida avoid elimination, beat Cent. Michigan 6-5

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Wyatt Langford hit two home runs and scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth to help Florida beat Central Michigan 6-5 Sunday to stay alive at the Gainesville Regional.

Langford and Sterlin Thompson drew back-to-back walks to open the ninth inning and BT Riopelle’s sacrifice bunt moved them into scoring position before Langford scored on a sac fly by Ty Evans to give Florida a 6-5 lead.

Langford hit solo shots in the third and fourth innings and Josh Rivera scored when he came home on a double-steal to give the Gators a 5-0 lead in the top of the fifth. Robby Morgan led off the bottom of the inning with a homer for Central Michigan (43-18) and an RBI single by Danny Wuestenfeld sparked a four-run sixth that pulled the Broncos even at 5-all.