Langan had a 51-yard pitch-and-catch to Isaiah Washington for Washington’s first career touchdown and Rutgers’ first lead of the game at 28-21 with 12 minutes left in the third quarter. It was also Rutgers’ first lead since they were leading Boston College 10-7 in an eventual 30-16 loss five games ago.

AD

On the ensuing possession, a false start by right tackle Sam Isaacson on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line forced Liberty to kick the field goal to make it 28-24 with 6:53 left in the third quarter. However, with Rutgers’ offense humming for the first time since the season-opening win against UMass, Liberty’s defense was unable to make the stops needed.

AD

Pacheco had a 19-yard touchdown run to put Rutgers ahead 35-24 with 2:24 left in the third quarter. Rutgers’ Lawrence Stevens forced Ceneca Espinoza Jr. to fumble on the ensuing kickoff and it was recovered by the Scarlet Knights’ Aslan Pugh. Justin Davidovicz kicked a 27-yard field goal with 39 seconds left in the third quarter put Rutgers up 38-24.

The first punt of the game didn’t come until there was 1:55 left in the first half after Rutgers made a defensive stop. The Scarlet Knights then punted in the waning moments of the half as the teams went into the locker room knotted at 21.

AD

Frankie Hickson (eight rushes for 41 yards) capped a 10-play, 80-yard opening drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to give Liberty a 7-0 lead 11:43 into the game. Rutgers responded with a 13-play, 75-yard drive to tie it at 7-all with 5:17 left in the first quarter on a Langan touchdown run.

AD

Liberty (5-3) running back Joshua Mack, who finished with 109 yards on 11 carries, had an 18-yard touchdown run after running through a gaping hole in Rutgers’ defense to give Liberty a 14-7 lead with 1:50 to go in the first quarter.

Rutgers answered with a 1-yard TD run by Pacheco to tie the game at 14 with 10:18 left in the first half.

Antonio Gandy-Golden - who came into the game with the third-most receiving yards in the nation at 877 — had a one-handed catch for a touchdown to put Liberty up 21-14 with 8:29 left in the first half.

AD

Langan, a freshman, answered for Rutgers with his first career touchdown pass — a 51-yarder to sophomore Eddie Lewis — to tie the game at 21 with 3:16 left in the first half. It was also Lewis’ first career TD catch.

The teams traded field goals late in the fourth quarter before Mack had his second touchdown run to complete the scoring on the day.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: At Illinois

Liberty: At UMass

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD