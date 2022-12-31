Langborg and Princeton host Harvard

Harvard Crimson (9-5) at Princeton Tigers (9-4)
The Crimson are 5-2 on the road. Harvard ranks eighth in the Ivy League shooting 27.4% from deep. Tyler Simon leads the Crimson shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.
The Tigers and Crimson square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Langborg is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Tigers. Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and four assists over the past 10 games for Princeton.
Evan Nelson is averaging 7.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Crimson. Chris Ledlum is averaging 19.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Harvard.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.
Crimson: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.