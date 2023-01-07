Langborg scores 20 as Princeton defeats Cornell 75-68

ITHACA, N.Y. — Ryan Langborg scored 20 points as Princeton beat Cornell 75-68 on Saturday night.
Chris Manon led the way for the Big Red (12-4) with 15 points and two steals. Guy Ragland Jr. added 13 points and eight rebounds for Cornell. In addition, Isaiah Gray had 11 points and three steals. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Big Red.
NEXT UP
Princeton’s next game is Saturday against Brown on the road, and Cornell hosts Yale on Friday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.