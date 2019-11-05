Tyler Sharpe had 19 points for Northern Kentucky. Karl Harris added 14 points and eight rebounds. Trevon Faulkner had 14 points. Langdon made 5 of 7 3-pointers. NKU had a 54-28 rebounding advantage and a 56-24 edge for points in the paint.

Noah Pedelty had 18 points for the Cougars. Kort Justice added 15 points.

Northern Kentucky plays Missouri on the road on Friday.

