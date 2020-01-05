Xavier Hill-Mais had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (6-10, 1-2). Brad Brechting added 14 points. Tray Maddox Jr. had 13 points.
Northern Kentucky plays Illinois-Chicago on the road on Friday. Oakland plays Youngstown State on the road on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.