Liam Murphy and Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa led Columbia (2-4) with 19 and 17 points, respectively. Murphy drained five 3-pointers.
The Lions had ended the first half down 40-33 but were only able to get within single digits of Boston College three times in the second half, each time featuring a Murphy 3-pointer.
BC made 13 field goals in each half and dominated the glass, outrebounding Columbia 48-28 with T.J. Bickerstaff pulling down a career-high 17. BC scored 19 second-chance points to none for Columbia and had a 36-24 advantage on points in the paint.
The Eagles are 4-0 against Columbia.
